VIDEO PREMIERE Emily Irene Fertig Reveals ‘Whole’ Lyric Video

Former SHINEBRIGHT singer Emily Irene Fertig is making her solo artist debut with the release of her first single, “Whole,” and now, with its accompanying lyric video.

Shot in the springtime in Columbus, Ohio, the lyric video–like the song itself–reflects a hopeful heart of new life forged out of the winter of hard times.



[embedded content]

“Wholeness is beautiful and we wanted the visual for the song to feel the same way,” Fertig said. “It’s supposed to feel kind hearted, soft and full of new life.”

RELATED: SHINEBRIGHT’s Emily Irene Fertig to Release New Worship Singles

The video was directed by Emily Fertig’s husband, Nathan (former guitarist for SHINEBRIGHT), and was shot by a longtime friend using a high-end RED Dragon 6K camera at a park this past April.

“Whole,” produced by SHINEBRIGHT’s former producer David Thulin, marks the third major stylistic shift for Fertig’s music. She started her music career with Shine Bright Baby as a pop/punk outfit, which transitioned into an electronic alternative group, which again morphed into SHINEBRIGHT a pop/contemporary group.

Now, after saying goodbye to SHINEBRIGHT in 2016, she’s embracing a more reflective, emotive worship style that tells the story of struggle and redemption she’s experienced.

“Whole” is the first of three singles Fertig will release this summer/fall, plus her memoir, Open Hands, which is coming this fall.

Purchase “Whole” on iTunes here.