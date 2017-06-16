VIDEO PREMIERE Julianna Zobrist’s Latest Lyric Video

NewReleaseToday is premiering the new lyric video from Julianna Zobrist, “Safe.”

“I was walking my daughter across the street,” explained Julianna, “and said, ‘Hold my hand!’ But really, who is holding onto who? I’ve got her. And because I’m holding onto her, she is free to skip and laugh her way across the street. I have found it to be this way with God. His love and ability and faithfulness is holding onto me and you. SAFE is an intimate song that speaks of the vulnerability of this Love. To be fully known by God, the good and the messy parts, and fully accepted. Because His acceptance isn’t contingent upon our ability to clean it up or hide the messy. He is the one holding onto us, in Him we are safe.”[…]