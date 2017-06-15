VIDEO PREMIERE Manafest Drops New Single/Lyric Video

Chris Greenwood (AKA Manafest) is gearing up for his ninth studio album, Stones, which will drop on Friday, July 21. NewReleaseToday is premiering the new lyric video for the latest single, “House of Cards,” from that forthcoming album.

“‘House of Cards’ was written for myself and the people who are fed up with where they are in life or their circumstances,” explains Manafest. “It’s a call to God to say, ‘I don’t want to live like this anymore. I don’t know how it’s gonna change but I refuse to call it quits.’ It’s to say to God that I want different results in my life because I’m tired of everything I work towards falling apart like a house of cards. I’m gonna stop blaming other people and start changing this person I see in the mirror and build my house on[…]