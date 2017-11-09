VIDEO PREMIERE RMM feat. Focus

Renaissance Movement Music (RMM) released Safe House this summer, a Hip-Hop album that is designed to combat human trafficking. 100% of the album proceeds are going directly towards the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for orphaned children facing the daily threat of sex trafficking in Soshanguve, South Africa.

“Felony” is one of the most energetic songs on the Safe House album in which Focus communicates that he’s guilty of his past but has found freedom in the gospel. The intense Will Thomas directed visual shows that sin is anarchy, accountability is coming, but Christ has paid for our freedom; leaving the viewer questioning whether or not they will accept it.

The video is premiering today on NewReleaseToday.



[embedded content]

Renaissance Movement Music (RMM) operates as a family of artists with a shared belief system who are driven towards engaging culture through gospel-based Hip Hop, artistry and musical excellence. Physical copies, music videos, calendar and booking information are available at www.rmmusic.tv.

For more information on the Safe House Project, visit www.safehouseproject.org.