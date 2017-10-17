VIDEO PREMIERE Zahna Debuts Music Video for ‘Underneath’

Zahna has debuted her music video for her single “Underneath” exclusively on NewReleaseToday.com. You can watch the music video below.



[embedded content]

“Underneath” has been steadily climbing the Christian rock charts since it released in July, recently landing consistenly in the top 10. As the debut single from Zahna, former lead singer of Ilia, “Underneath” sets the tone for her new sound: crunchy guitar tones, crystal clear vocals and lyrics that delve deep into human experience. That approach is instantly evident in her first music video.



“With ‘Underneath,’ I wanted to go with the color scheme of black and white to visually symbolize morality and represent right vs. wrong (white meaning ‘right’ and black representing ‘wrong’),” Zahna explained about the concept behind the creative piece. “Often times, knowing full well the difference between good and evil, we as human beings feel comfortable staying within the “gray” by following our own selfish desires, self-righteousness and our own moral compass. However, this not only skews our ability to see truth in color about ourselves, but hinders and blinds us to our need for a savior to rescue us from our own wickedness.”

The core message of the song and the video are centered around recognition of our desperate need for God. Zahna continues, “If we are separated from our Savior, Jesus Christ, we are nothing but barren branches, dead inside, for apart from Christ we can do nothing (John 15:5). The black paint represents our own wickedness we are born into and choose the very moment we enter this world. If we allow ourselves to be covered in this darkness, and treasure secret sin above holiness, freedom, and forgiveness, we also choose to stay slaves to our own sin and give way for it to subdue us, for ‘wherever your treasure is, your heart will also be’ (Matt 6:21). Instead of repenting and turning to God to save us, we simply suppress the evil versions of ourselves until the relentless mirror of truth confronts us of the harsh reality.”

“Underneath” is the first song of many new songs to come from Zahna, who has been working tirelessly on new music throughout this year. To be the first to find out when she is releasing new music, you can sign up for her official newsletter here, or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.