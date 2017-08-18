VisionTrust International Responds to Mudslide Crisis in Sierra Leone

VisionTrust International, a nonprofit organization with the mission of developing orphaned and neglected children into mature Christians equipped to live in their own culture, is responding to a recent crisis in Sierra Leone– and you can help them.

On August 13th, a devastating mudslide swept the capital region of Freetown, killing over 400 people and displacing approximately 3,000. Officials fear that this number may actually be significantly higher, as over 600 people are currently reported as missing. Many of the families and orphans remain without food, clean water, and shelter.

Though VisionTrust was able to report today that local partners in Sierra Leone have said all children connected to their programs in the community are safe, many of these children have been gravely impacted by this disaster and some are even searching for missing family members.



Right now VisionTrust local partners are working diligently to bring immediate relief to the community, but they need your help. Their immediate hope is to provide 300 relief kits to vulnerable community members and once they have evaluated the extent of the damage and the needs of the children and community, they will develop a plan for long-term restoration. Read more at their blog here.

You can help by praying for the community and providing relief kits ($63) containing clean water supplies, food rations, shelter materials, and basic hygiene items for the thousands that still remain without clean water, food, and shelter in the wake of this tragedy. To donate, click here and be sure to designate your donation to “Sierra Leone Relief Kit.”

VisionTrust has partnered in Sierra Leone since 2012 and currently serves over 200 children through a Learning Center and Transitional Home. They partner with local staff and volunteers who know the culture well, are committed to providing daily care to the children, and are ready to carry out relief and recovery efforts. To find out more about VisionTrust, visit their website here and follow their Facebook page for continued updates from Sierra Leone.