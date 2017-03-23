VMG Records Releases Sajan Nauriyal’s ‘Always Enough’

The Seattle – born label VMG Records, known for its prior projects the JESUS IS Music Project feat. Judah Smith and DEVOS, are launching their new album and first artist Sajan Nauriyal, releasing on March 24th, 2017.

The project seeks to refresh listeners through it’s focused and modern sound. It is a creative experience intended to inspire and point hearts back to God. When asked about the project at their recent listening party held in Seattle, Wa. Sajan described his journey and the message behind the album. “I found myself in a place of needing total reliance on God during this process. It comes down to this fact, that God is truly always enough, and He’s all that we ever need. He is the only thing in the whole world that will fulfill. I just hope it causes people to be strengthened and comforted by the unchanging faithfulness of God.”



Sajan has been a part of VMG Records team since the summer of 2014 as an intern then turned into the assistant producer, to Sam Alvarez who produced the labels past projects. This is unknown territory for the label and for Sajan, but they have full confidence in this record and how it will connect with people. It is authentic, and it’s relatable to the musical climate of today, with a story that is rooted in Sajan’s journey of faith in God.

Always Enough TrackListing:

1. Intro (What Love Is Like This)

2. Always Enough

3. Yours

4. Near

5. Guide

6. Scars Of Love

7. Interlude

8. Glow

9. Fire

10. Yours (feat. Corbin Crosby & Dominique Huffman)