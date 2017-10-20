War of Ages Announces New Album ‘Alpha’ Available December 8

According to an October 12 Facebook post , fans can pre-order the new record and instantly take “Cut Throat,” the first single from the new album, for a spin. According to the bands’ website , the cover for the upcoming record continues a rich tradition of unique and intense artistry: “in keeping with the rest of the War of Ages cannon, boasts powerful cover art by Illustrator Dave Quiggle.”

In addition to unveiling the cover art, War of Ages also released the first single, “Cut Throat,” from the upcoming album. The new track can be previewed on the New Metal Playlist on Spotify in addition to being available digitally for fans pre-ordering the new album.

“Cut Throat” is a driving, energetic hardcore track featuring a wicked guitar riff and screaming vocals. The response from fans on Twitter has been very positive as War of Ages continues to build up towards the December 8 release. The full track listing for Alpha was also revealed with the pre-order:

1. Creator

2. Fullness

3. Buried Alive

4. Warpath

5. Hollow Point

6. Repentance

7. Mind Control

8. Immunity Revoked

9. Warrior

10. Cut Throat