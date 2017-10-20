IN THE STUDIO:
War of Ages Announces New Album ‘Alpha’ Available December 8

Posted: October 20, 2017
Source: From Staff Reports

Erie, Pennsylvania-based Christian hardcore metal group War of Ages announced details of their seventh studio album Alpha, available everywhere December 8, 2017.
According to an October 12 Facebook post, fans can pre-order the new record and instantly take “Cut Throat,” the first single from the new album, for a spin. According to the bands’ website, the cover for the upcoming record continues a rich tradition of unique and intense artistry: “in keeping with the rest of the War of Ages cannon, boasts powerful cover art by Illustrator Dave Quiggle.”
In addition to unveiling the cover art, War of Ages also released the first single, “Cut Throat,” from the upcoming album. The new track can be previewed on the New Metal Playlist on Spotify in addition to being available digitally for fans pre-ordering the new album.

“Cut Throat” is a driving, energetic hardcore track featuring a wicked guitar riff and screaming vocals. The response from fans on Twitter has been very positive as War of Ages continues to build up towards the December 8 release. The full track listing for Alpha was also revealed with the pre-order:

1. Creator 

2. Fullness 

3. Buried Alive 

4. Warpath 

5. Hollow Point 

6. Repentance 

7. Mind Control 

8. Immunity Revoked 

9. Warrior 

10. Cut Throat

War of Ages has been delivering metal for fans of all ages since Leroy Hamp and Steve Brown started in 2003. You can pre-order Alpha by visiting their website, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

