Wavorly Announces Reunion Show

Wavorly has announced that they will be performing a reunion show in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 3 of this year. Tickets are available now here.

The show follows some rumors that were sparked last year when the band promised a reunion if they got a certain number of facebook likes. Once that number was reached, they promised something of a comeback in 2017. At this point it’s unclear if this show is a one-off or if the band has more planned.

The show’s location was chosen due to the fact that the venue hosted the release show for Conquering the Fear of Flight ten years ago. Conquering the Fear of Flight was the band’s debut with Flicker Records, and the album held successful singles “Praise and Adore (Some Live Without It),” “Madmen” and “Forgive and Forget.” Wavorly disbanded in 2012, at which point they released all of their previously unfinished material on the collection Something Like Fiction.

Since 2012, Wavorly vocalist Dave Stovall has occupied himself serving as bass player for Audio Adrenaline, drummer Teddy Boldt has transitioned to Family Force 5, bass player Matt Lott has played with House of Heroes and worked as a radio host, and both keyboardist Ryan Coon and guitarist Seth Farmer have focused on photography and videography businesses. They’ll be joined for the reunion show by FOREVERANDNEVER and Bscottyyy. For more information you can visit the facebook event, or find tickets through eventbrite.com here.