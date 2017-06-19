Wavorly Teases New Music

Wavorly has released a teaser video promising new music to release soon. The mysterious video features signature Wavorly piano in the background and footage of nighttime roads with the simple words “new music coming soon” overlaid.



Since the initial teaser, Wavorly has shared an image with the words “I can’t take the pressure,” though it’s unclear at this point how exactly this relates to the new project. They have also been steadily revealing an image on their instagram profile through puzzle pieces posted one at a time. You can watch the video below.



The announcement follows Wavorly’s recent reunion show in Mississippi. The band shared photos from the event here, saying “Thank you Tupelo, MS for making our 2017 reunion show amazing!” The show was clearly just the beginning of Wavorly’s return.



For continued updates on the new music, make sure to follow them on instagram, facebook and twitter.