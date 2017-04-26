We Are Messengers Films Music Video for ‘Point To You’

This week We Are Messengers filmed the music video for their next single “Point To You” from their debut self-titled album.

“We had so much fun shooting the video for our new single ‘Point To You.’ Can’t wait for you all to see it! ‘Point to you’ reminds us that God wants our hearts, our bruises and our scars,” the band shared via social media.

The band, whose debut album is one-year-old this week (get it at a discounted price this week on iTunes), is still recovering from a tragic accident last month where they lost their tour bus and belongings in a fire. Although they have continued to tour despite the losses, they are in desperate need of a new bus and have[…]