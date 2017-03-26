We Are Messengers Needs Your Prayers

We Are Messengers is in need of your prayers today after a tragic wreck outside of Atlanta this morning ignited their bus in flames. Thankfully everyone escaped without injury, but the bus and everything inside was destroyed in the fire.

“We were involved in a horrific accident last night. We are all shook up but unharmed. God is with us,” We Are Messengers’ Darren Mulligan shared. “I am overwhelmed by the love, support, and prayers that have been poured out over us since this morning. Thank you all so much. The Lord gives and He takes away, but blessed be His name. Always. When we head back out, we’ll be heading out in full force to attack the gates of Hell. The enemy meant this for evil, but God will use it for His glory,” band member Caleb Clingan posted.

A YouCaring account has been set up for contributions as there is an urgent need for equipment to be replaced in order for the band to continue their ministry. If you’d like to donate, visit the campaign page by clicking here, and even if you aren’t able to financially support them at this time, you can find the band on Facebook here to send them your encouragement and prayers.