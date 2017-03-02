We Are Messengers Shares Thoughts on ‘The Shack’

We Are Messengers’ Darren Mulligan has shared his thoughts on The Shack and on writing “I’ll Think About You,” which features prominently in the film. You can watch the video here, exclusively on NewReleaseToday.



[embedded content]

“When someone comes along with a movie about what it means to be a believer in a God who is with you in great suffering, then it opens up the opportunity to write different types of lyrics,” Darren Mulligan explained. He continues to share that he wrote the song with Benjamin Backus of for KING & COUNTRY (who also has a song featured on the soundtrack, their take on “Amazing Grace”). “This movie is special,” Darren concludes. “And we wanted to write something that was special and poignant and real and true and honest, without any kind of agenda. And I hope that’s what we accomplished.”

The movie’s soundtrack also features artists like Skillet, Lecrae, Hillsong UNITED and NEEDTOBREATHE. You can purchase the soundtrack by clicking here. The Shack hits theaters tonight, and you can find tickets at tickets.theshack.movie.