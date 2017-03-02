We Love Christian Music Awards Broadcast to Air Sunday, March 5

The 5th Annual WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS will hit its apex this weekend, culminating a record-breaking and groundbreaking year with a globally available broadcast through JUCE TV starting Sunday, March 5.

RELATED: We Love Christian Music Awards To Hold First-Ever Event Feb. 2

The awards, originally taped during a live event Feb. 2 at the Trinity Music City campus in the Nashville area, will showcase a number of appearances by a wide variety of Christian artists. Hosted by Provident Label Group artist Tim Timmons, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS feature exclusive performances, mash-ups and collaborations by Zealand Worship, Derek Minor, Ginny Owens, Matthew Parker, Spencer Kane, B.Reith, The Gray Havens featuring Bizzle, and more. Presenters included Phil Joel, Beckah Shae, Chris Sligh, LoveCollide, David Thulin, Kolby Koloff and more.

“It was a phenomenal evening, not just for the audience, but for the entire industry as a whole,” said Kevin McNeese, President/Founder of NewReleaseToday. “We really believe this movement–which has grown far beyond NRT thanks in large part to JUCE TV–does the important work of revealing a larger Christian music world than most people know about.”



The 90-minute program–which will announce this year’s award winners–debuts Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern on JUCE TV, followed by encore broadcasts at 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday. Leading up to the broadcast of this year’s event is a special broadcast of last year’s 60-minute Why We Love Christian Music documentary, produced by NewReleaseToday.



To watch the broadcast of the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS and the documentary pre-show, viewers can tune in by visiting JUCETV.com, the JUCE TV smartphone app, TBN’s app on Roku streaming devices, channel 570 on AT&T U-Verse, channel 363 on DirecTV or channel 264 on Dish. In select markets, JUCE TV broadcasts over the air; check local listings.



[embedded content]



“Our friends at JUCE have really gone above and beyond to make this a major happening in our industry,” said McNeese. “This partnership has been such a blessing, and we know that it’s only going to level up from here.”



“JUCE TV has always been on the forefront of showcasing top musical talent, and in the midst of a changing musical landscape, to be a part of the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS is something special,” said Tim Romero, Production Manager at JUCE TV. “We are thankful to be able to partner with the very passionate team at NewReleaseToday in the first-ever television broadcast of the WE LOVE AWARDS. It’s definitely a night where music fans of all ages can find a lot to enjoy.”



The artists, fans and industry professionals in attendance for the awards show unanimously shared positive feedback.



“Since the inception of NRT, I have been consistently impressed with the level quality and excellence in everything they do in Christian media, and the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS are no different,” said Aaron Crisler, CEO and Founder of Conduit Media Solutions. “The entire NRT team has once again proven they are a valuable asset to the Christian music industry. Way to go!”



Echoed Artist Garden Entertainment President/CEO Keith Stancil, “I’m thrilled to see the vision of our fabulous partner, NewReleaseToday, come to life with their first We Love Christian Music Awards show! NRT created an incredibly memorable evening of music!”

Beckah Shae, a previous nominee and a presenter at this year’s ceremony, was impressed with the show, “because of its bold faith to invest, highlight and honor some of today’s most creative, cutting edge Christian artists. They are worth watching if you want to be the first to catch what’s new and fresh in Christian music.”



The announcement of the awards show caps a monumental year for the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, as fans shattered previous participation records by generating more than 92,000 votes. For reference, fans cast just over 120,000 votes in the first four years of the honors–combined.



Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees and keep up to date on additional developments by visiting http://www.weloveawards.com.