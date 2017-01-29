We Love Christian Music Awards To Hold First-Ever Event Feb. 2

The WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS have had a fifth year for the record books, and its unprecedented momentum continues with the announcement of its first-ever live awards event, to be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at the JUCE TV studios in the Nashville area.

Made possible by the awards’ partnership between industry leading Christian music website NewReleaseToday (http://www.newreleasetoday.com) and Trinity Broadcasting Network’s JUCE TV (http://www.jucetv.com), the 90-minute event will be a focal point for a number of nominees and other Christian music artists.



The program will be hosted by Provident Label Group recording artist Tim Timmons. Confirmed performers include Phil Joel and Zealand Worship, Ginny Owens, B.Reith, Bizzle, The Gray Havens, Matthew Parker and Spencer Kane, among others. Presenters include Derek Minor, Beckah Shae, Chris Sligh, David Thulin and Thi’sl.



“As the leader & only 24/7 youth oriented TV Network serving the faith community, JUCE TV is pleased to partner with the largest Christian entertainment site online, NewReleaseToday, to celebrate one of the many things we have in common–a love for Christian Music.”



While there will be some live award presentations, the show is designed to be a celebration of the current state of Christian music, complete with mash-up medleys, exclusive collaborations and more.



“We have always dreamed of an actual awards show for this event, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with JUCE TV for an experience unlike anything the industry has seen before,” said NewReleaseToday President and Founder, Kevin McNeese. “The programming and focus of this show will show once again why the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS are different and groundbreaking.”



[embedded content]



The announcement of the awards show caps a monumental year for the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, as fans shattered previous participation records by generating more than 92,000 votes. For reference, fans cast just over 120,000 votes in the first four years of the honors–combined.



“We are amazed at how the fans have responded this year, ” McNeese added. “We see it both as a validation of the concept of the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, and as a testament to artists’ ability to rally their enthusiastic fanbases. We’re humbled and heartened that artists and fans have participated at such a high level.”



The WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS show will take place starting at 7 p.m. CST in front of a live studio audience at Trinity Music City U.S.A., 1 Music Village Blvd. in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free, as is parking. Find out more by visiting http://www.trinitymusiccity.com.



Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees and find out when the awards show will be airing at http://www.weloveawards.com.