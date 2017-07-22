WILKES Releases New Track ‘Stealing From Heaven’

WILKES, the project of Jason Wilkes (known for High Flight Society and Disciple), has released “Stealing From Heaven” as the first full-production single showcasing their current musical direction.

The song was recorded entirely by Jason Wilkes and WILKES guitarist Shane Cole in Wilkes’ home studio. It follows up the No Filter EP, a set of stripped back tunes released for free earlier this year. The songs represent a new season for WILKES, which is serving as an outlet for pop/country material. More songs are scheduled to release later this year. Listen to “Stealing From Heaven” below.



WILKES is currently running a social media contest for followers to get the word out about “Stealing From Heaven.” Fans are invited to tag the WILKES pages and share the iTunes or Spotify link to the song on social media with the hashtags #StealingFromHeaven and #WILKESMusic. Winners will win a tshirt and a chance to hear the next single early.

In addition to his personal work as WILKES, Jason Wilkes is serving on staff as a songwriter with Dan Hodges Music in Nashville, Tennessee. To keep up with his musical ventures, you can find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.