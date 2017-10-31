Willet Singer Jeremy Willet and Wife Kathleen Lose Home in Devastating Fire

Maryland-based Christian pop/rock band Willet announced in a post on social media that “Jeremy Willet and his wife Kathleen lost their home and everything in it to a devastating fire.”

In response, the band announced that they have set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help. According to the page, everyone is safe: “Thankfully no one was home at the start of the fire and all members of the family, along with their farm animals, are safe. Jeremy and Kathleen are fourth-generation owners of the farm, which has been in the Willet family for over 100 years.”

Jeremy Willet said that the family is thankful for the support and offers to help from fans and friends. “We are so thankful for the huge amount of love, support and prayers from the community and as a family want to thank everyone who has offered to help already.”

Please join us in praying for the Willet family in this time of great need.

Willet is a rock band of three brothers: Jeremy Willet (vocals), Justin Willet (guitarist), and Jordan Willet (bass). They were formed in 2006 and have four studio records to their credit, including 2014 release Searchlight.

You can follow the band on Facebook or by visiting their website. Contribute to help the Willet family by visiting the GoFundMe.