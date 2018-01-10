WIN For All Seasons’ new album ‘Clarity’ at CCM Magazine

In celebration of California-based band and Centricity Music artists For All Seasons releasing their new album Clarity (buy) on January 26, 2018, the band and CCM Magazine are partnering to give away a FREE copy of Clarity to FIFTEEN lucky readers to receive the album before you can buy it! To enter, please CLICK HERE and follow the instructions at CCMmagazine.com. BONUS: An additional FIVE readers will receive an autographed copy of Clarity for a total of twenty (20) winners! Hurry, entry deadline is Monday, Jan. 22, 2018!

