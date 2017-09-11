Winners Announced in 2017 Unsigned Only Music Competition

Last week the Unsigned Only Music Competition announced their 2017 winners. Selected from 6,000 entries from almost 100 countries worldwide, the winners share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes split among 28 winners. Since the competition’s inception in 2012, Unsigned Only has become an important source for discovering new talent and acts as a benchmark for excellence in the arena of contemporary music. Unsigned Only is open to all artists who are unsigned to a major record label.

All entries are narrowed down to a group of finalists that are given to the panel of judges whose task is to select the winners. The panel is comprised of renowned recording artists, music journalists, and music supervisors, including such celebrities as: Aimee Mann, MercyMe, The Killers, O.A.R., Phantogram, Montgomery Gentry, David Crowder, Delbert McClinton, and many more. Judges also include music journalists from Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, Paste Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, LA Weekly, Yahoo Music, The Boston Herald, and many more.

Among the winners announced were Jordan St.Cyr (first place) and Emma Mullings (second place), the two finalists in the Christian category. Check out Jordan’s song “In My Lifetime” and Emma’s “Skinny Roads” here alongside a complete list of winners.



Unsigned Only is now accepting entries for the 2018 competition here.