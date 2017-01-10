Worship Artist Josh Pantana Premieres New Video

Josh Pantana is an independent artist based in Nashville, TN with a style reminiscent of singer-songwriters such as James Taylor, and John Denver. His modern effect of ambient post-rock and electro influences can be heard in his songs that deal with topics such as faith and healing, and his story-esque approach pays homage to the stylings of greats such as Johnny Cash, and Paul Simon.

NewReleaseToday.com is premiering his new worship video, “My King is Known,” today.



[embedded content]

“My church, Midtown Fellowship, started an arts initiative a couple years back called Midtown Creative,” Josh recently told NewReleaseToday when asked about how this song came to be. “I was invited to a dinner where our worship director and pastor unpacked a vision of songs for the church, from the church. I was beginning to break through a long, dark season in my life. I hadn’t written a song to God in years. The song came in a fit of inspiration. I’d been reading author and pastor, Timothy Keller’s book, Jesus the King. Keller divides the chapters of the book into an exegesis of the gospel of Mark. I was moved by the mercy of Jesus. Wherever He went, people were healed.”

“Throughout all of history,” Josh continued, “I’ve heard accounts of kingdoms and wars for power and authority. Left in the hands of men, royalty only yields tyranny, but when the true King of glory revealed Himself as the son of man, born in the humblest of conditions two thousand years ago, we saw the shadow of death ripped back! There, all of Heaven’s mercy was poured out for the ashamed. It is my hope that this song draws us nearer to the one true King, and that we live in the mystery that for all His greatness, He chooses first to reveal Himself by mercy.”