Young Noah Compiles Two Mixtapes To Aid Hurricane Victims

Christian Hip-Hop artist Young Noah was steadily working on his upcoming album 7 Hood Dynamics (a project designed to support moving his mother out of the hood) when Hurricane Harvey began to wreak havoc on Houston, Texas and the surrounding areas, with devastating results. On August 31, Young Noah posted on Facebook about his mixtape and relief ideas.

Young Noah proceeded to spend the month of September garnering interest and track contributions for the mixtape. Interested artists gave a minimum donation of $300.00 and a high quality mixed/mastered single for inclusion. The overwhelming response resulted in two 33-track mixtapes in support of the Hurricane Relief Fund. Some of the included artists are Tenth Avenue North, KJ-52, DA T.R.U.T.H., Selah the Corner, R-Swift, DJ Mykael V, and many more indie and well-known others.

Pre-order links to iTunes went live on October 1, with a release date of both mixtapes scheduled for October 20. You can preorder The Hurricane Relief Compilation: 40 Days here and the second installment 40 Nights here. The artwork for the covers was designed by 1Hr Design.



Young Noah shared his overall thoughts and heart behind the idea and mixtape compilations, saying “I was sitting in a hotel lobby recording a video promoting my new album (7 Hood Dynamics). Then, I saw across my screen that Houston was having some flooding issues. I continued to record, however, I realized that this was no ordinary flood but a massive hurricane. I rarely watch television, being on the road constantly. Immediately, I began doing small fundraisers to send aid, but it didn’t seem enough.

“The idea came one night to put together a mixtape and have all proceeds benefit hurricane relief. I jumped on Instagram and messaged all my industry friends. I requested for them to send me any record, old or new. The response was more than I expected. I immediately halted promoting my new album and began on the compilations. Due to the amazing response, the project was broken up into two discs called 40 Days and 40 Nights. My mission is to fundraise one million dollars for hurricane and disaster reliefs towards Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and our neighbors in Mexico. Sometimes, I feel like this very moment is the grand purpose in entirety for my whole Young Noah ministry, for obvious reasons.”



Young Noah encourages fans and music listeners worldwide to pre-order/purchase one or both of the compilations as opposed to solely streaming after their release to optimize the amount of funds gathered towards relief. You can follow Young Noah on Facebook or on Twitter.

