Today, GRAMMY®-nominated artist and songwriter Zach Williams releases Chain Breaker Deluxe Edition digitally with Provident Label Group/Sony Music. You can download here or stream the album here or by visiting his website. The physical version of Chain Breaker Deluxe Edition will become available November 3.

RELATED Artists Announce ‘Night of Hope’ Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert

As the follow-up to the ten-song Chain Breaker LP, which released last December, the deluxe version features 15 songs. New additions to the track listing are “Home,” “Freedom,” the live recording “Washed Clean,” an Allman Brothers Band cover of “Midnight Rider,” and “Promised Land” kicks off the new LP lineup. Chain Breaker Deluxe Edition also features the consecutive No. 1 hits “Old Church Choir” and “Chain Breaker.”

“Chain Breaker” was Williams’ debut single to hit radio, reaching the top spot for an astounding 15 consecutive weeks.[…]