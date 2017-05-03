Zach Williams Releases New Music Video for ‘Old Church Choir’

GRAMMY®-nominated Essential Records’ artist Zach Williams has just released a new music video for his song “Old Church Choir.” Also slated as the next single to go to radio, it is the follow-up to his recording-breaking No. 1 debut hit, “Chain Breaker,” which held the top spot at radio for 15 weeks. The video for “Old Church Choir,” filmed just outside of Nashville and filled with extras who came from all across the country to be part, can be viewed here.

On May 21st, the same week that “Old Church Choir” is set to impact radio, Williams will perform with one of the U.S.’s most famous church choirs that began in the mid-1970’s, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. He is scheduled to appear at all three of their services that day. For further information, please visit here.



[embedded content]

2017 continues to be a busy year for Zach Williams, and he’s humbled by the opportunities he’s receiving to share his story and music with people. Kicking off the year with a record-breaking No. 1 single, attending the GRAMMY Awards, touring with Rend Collective, Big Daddy Weave and Chris Tomlin’s Worship Night In America, there is still so much more ahead.

With recent nominations for two upcoming award shows – a Billboard Music Awards nod for Top Christian Song (“Chain Breaker”) and two for the K-LOVE Fan Awards (Song of the Year and Breakout Single for “Chain Breaker”), Williams will also perform on the K-LOVE Fan Awards show and appear during many of the weekend’s events, which will be held May 26-28. He is also set to appear at numerous festivals this summer and will then join two major tours this fall and Christmas. Further details will be announced shortly.

With just two weeks left, you can still catch Zach Williams live on Tomlin’s Worship Night In America tour by visiting here. The tour will wrap May 13 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. For the most updated information, please visit ZachWilliamsMusic.com.