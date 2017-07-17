Zahna Releases Debut Single ‘Underneath’

Zahna, the solo project of former Ilia lead singer Suzy Martinez, has released her first single “Underneath.” The song is available on iTunes here, and you can watch the official lyric video below.



[embedded content]

The song is the first new music since Suzy Martinez announced the project’s launch last month. “Underneath” was created in collaboration with Joshua Bertrand and Patrick Madsen, both of Random Hero. A full album is currently slated to release before the end of the year.

The name Zahna is a reference to the singer’s Hispanic roots and the pronunciation of her full name, Susana. The debut singer uncovers a gritty but mature and polished rock sound that displays the skills Suzy honed fronting Ilia. The singer describes the song as being fitting for fans of Skillet, Flyleaf, Evanescence and In This Moment. She shared the lyric video for the new track along with a thank you to fans who have patiently waited for new material.

