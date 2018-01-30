Zealand – ‘Liberated’

CCM Magazine says, “For every familiar refrain Liberated brings a thought-provoking lyric or moment of musical creativity,” and “Decidedly worshipful, the listener knows this is something quite different, & wonderful.” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

> SAMPLE ALBUM at AmazonMP3.com

Summary | Phil Joel returns…again…with his “new” band Zealand, which dropped “Worship” from its name (remember their debut EP from 2015?) but still brings delightful worshipful moments on the full-length album Liberated (buy). Of course, we all know the band’s front man, who we will enjoy seeing on-stage in 2018 with his Newsboys mates on the Newsboys United tour, where Zealand will serve as opening act.

