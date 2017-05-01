Castle Muskogee Renaissance Festival

Celebrating the Spirit of the Renaissance! 22nd Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival

Costumed performers and artisans present Renaissance Music, Magic, Comedy, Juggling, Jousting, Tomfoolery, Arts, Food, Drink, and more!

Experience a rich cultural tapestry, and the beauty and grandeur of Renaissance England, right here in Oklahoma!

You’ll be transported back to the 16th Century as Castleton Village comes alive with over 600 costumed stage and street performers, merchants, and artisans providing an entertainment experience fit for Royalty. Throughout the day, Patrons can immerse themselves in the excitement of the time where the Heroic Knights of Old clash with sword and lance in full contact jousting. Patrons of all ages can watch Knight Wings Birds of Prey present thrilling conversation education with a variety of raptors or cheer on their favorite heroes as they battle it out to win the match on the Giant Chessboard.

You’ll find a dazzling array of artisan creations at our 134 Renaissance merchant shops. OKRF is proud to include new merchants in the Village! Inside the Keepe, try your hand with Lenore’s Absintery, where patrons can brew their very own concoction. Outside the Great Hall, patrons can stroll down twisting, tree-covered village lanes filled with quaint shops displaying one of a kind, hand-crafted goods. Make sure you stop by Magpie Tricks for delightful creations of sterling silver and gemstones. In the newly renovated Harbor Village, we are honored to introduce The Muddy Pirate Potters, who provide an eclectic variety of handmade pieces for every room and event of your life.

For the young in age (or heart), you may purchase your very own dragon from Your Name On Rice or head across the courtyard, to find eggs from a variety of fairytale creatures at Gillywoods Imporium in the Italian Quarter. Don the latest Renaissance fashions found in the marketplace, and stop at one of the inns for a flagon of ale. Follow the aroma of fire-roasted food, let the kids play some of the games, or watch the performers while you enjoy a huge smoked turkey leg. Patron’s may also participate in special daytime events like the Queen’s Tea, the Royal

Luncheon, and the King’s Smoker. Looking for Castle Nightlife? Visit the website or Info Booth for tickets to the after- hours entertainment of the Masqued Ball, Pirate’s Feaste, and the Ceilidh. Entertainment for all ages will be found at the 2016 Oklahoma Renaissance Festival!

Dates and Hours:

April 29th & 30th,

May 5-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-29,

June 3 & 4

10:30 am – 6:00 pm

MAY 5th Student Day ONLY

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

May 29th Memorial Day

10:30 am – 6:00 pm

For more information and online discount ticket purchase: