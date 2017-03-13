The Mission & Vision for AMTC (Actors, Models & Talent for Christ) is to find, prepare and launch performers to go into the world’s most influential field: media. Our faith-based talent development programs, conferences and community set the stage for God’s stars to rise and SHINE in truth. Our vision is to see the Great Commission of Jesus Christ fulfilled through film, fashion, music and theater.

AMTC is coming to Tulsa on Friday, March 31st. To reserve your audition on-line visit https://www.shine.us/audition/

Learn more about AMTC’s beginnings, leadership & FAQ’s. https://www.shine.us/about/