School’s out and time for Summer Kickoff with an All-Night Skate at Wheels and Thrills in Owasso. June 1st from 7pm to 7am skate ALL night long, play unlimited laser tag and arcade games for just $25. Enjoy pizza and drinks and even breakfast the next morning. Mark your calendar for Friday night June 1st for fantastic family and friend time with twelve hours of unlimited, overnight fun! At Wheels and Thrills Family Entertainment Center at the corner of 106th and North Garnett Road in Owasso. Kick off Summer June 1st and visit WheelsandThrills.com today!