Arvest Bank We Love Oklahoma Teachers

Arvest to Give $18,000 to Oklahoma Teachers

Nominations will be Taken Via Bank’s Facebook Page

For the third consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor Oklahoma teachers by awarding 36 educators with a total of $18,000 in prize money!

The decision to award 36 $500 gifts to individual teachers from 29 counties was made in respect and appreciation for the work that teachers do, and give support to them at a time when many schools continue to face budget challenges. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“We understand the role that teachers play for our children and youth today,” says Arvest Tulsa sales manager Kim Adams. “Oklahoma teachers work very hard to educate kids for the future and we want to do our part to show them support.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for the special Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 15-21. Include the teacher’s name, school name, city, and one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.

Winners will be notified the week of October 22

Counties included are: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Grady, Delaware, LeFlore, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawamie, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.

