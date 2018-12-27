Children’s Ministry Expo February 1st

Friday, February 1st at the Evergreen Church in Tulsa, it’s the Children’s Ministry Expo

You can feel it as soon as you arrive at the Children’s Ministry Expo. It’s the energy that comes from people all gathered under one roof who share a passion for the same thing: raising up the next generation to serve the Lord. Whether you are a full-time Children’s Director, a volunteer that teaches Sunday School or a parent, you will find a wealth of encouragement, resources and tools at the Children’s Ministry Expo.

Children’s Ministry Expo…helping you reach kids for Christ.

Join us for a great day of training-Worship with Yancy & Keynote by John Tasch.

February 1, 8:00am-5:00pm

Evergreen Church at 111th & Mingo

www.childrensministryexpo.com

A Vision for the Expo

In her years of experience as a Children’s Director, Kristina Linson often found herself wishing there were more affordable resources for those in her position. While she knew she could attend conferences, it often came with a hefty price tag that her church budget could not support. Kristina believed that there had to be a way to offer this resource for those involved in Children’s Ministry, with a price that would allow every ministry staff member, volunteer and parent to attend.

“Our goal has always been to make it affordable enough that churches could bring their Sunday School teachers, VBS teachers, and even the guy who does the games on Wednesday nights…whomever they wanted to bring. We put the resources in front of you so you can brainstorm and come up with a list of needs and solutions for your ministry. The result is a day to get rejuvenated, recharged, and encouraged by being around like-minded people, all sharing the desire to reach kids for Christ,” Kristina explained.

Kristina started the expo in St. Louis after her family encouraged her to put some feet to her vision. Hundreds of attendees each year proved that Kristina’s event was a remedy for churches needing a budget-friendly way to equip their workers in Children’s Ministry.

What You Will Find at the Children’s Ministry Expo

You’ll discover an abundance of resources when you attend the Children’s Ministry Expo, whether you are searching for ways to pump up a tired Children’s Ministry or simply looking for some new tools to enhance a thriving program. Parents will be encouraged and challenged in their role as well, with topics that apply not only to formal ministry programs, but also to the discipleship that happens at home.

The Expo will provide a full day, packed with lots of workshops, speakers and opportunities to discuss curriculum ideas with publishers and others just like you who are passionate about teaching kids.

Gather your ministry staff, your volunteers and every parent at your church to attend this important event and receive a group rate of only $29 each. See you Friday, February 1st at the Children’s Ministry Expo in the Tulsa, OK area at Evergreen Church!