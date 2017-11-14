728×90
Christian Music Skate Night at Wheels & Thrills

Christian Music Night at the ALL-NEW Wheels and Thrills.  Green Country’s newest AND largest roller skating rink also features laser tag, arcade games and food.  6:30 to 8:30 on Mon Dec 4th.  Only $5 plus skate rental.  Wheels And Thrills is all-in-one-fun for all ages!  Located in Owasso at the Wheels and Thrills Corner at 106th and North Garnett Road.  Wheels and Thrills -The Family-Friendly, Memory-Making Place!

  • 6:30-8:30 pm
  • $5 plus skate rental
  • Door Prizes
  • Skate games such as Limbo, Balloon Races, Dice Games…
  • AND it’s the Ugly Sweater Contest so wear your ugly holiday sweaters for prizes.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

