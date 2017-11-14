Christian Music Skate Night at Wheels & Thrills

Christian Music Night at the ALL-NEW Wheels and Thrills. Green Country’s newest AND largest roller skating rink also features laser tag, arcade games and food. 6:30 to 8:30 on Mon Dec 4th. Only $5 plus skate rental. Wheels And Thrills is all-in-one-fun for all ages! Located in Owasso at the Wheels and Thrills Corner at 106th and North Garnett Road. Wheels and Thrills -The Family-Friendly, Memory-Making Place!

6:30-8:30 pm

$5 plus skate rental

Door Prizes

Skate games such as Limbo, Balloon Races, Dice Games…

AND it’s the Ugly Sweater Contest so wear your ugly holiday sweaters for prizes.