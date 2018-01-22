Listen up Tulsa! National best selling author and speaker Chris Hogen is bringing the Smart Money Tour to Tulsa on February 1st. At this evening event you’ll walk you through the plan that has helped millions get out of debt and be able to retire with dignity. A plan that focuses your money on what matters most. It’s time to live more, and worry less. Just visit DaveRamsey.com and reserve your Smart Money seats today! Plus you can get a $10 off coupon code for any seating tier – just use SMARTMONEYTULSA at checkout to activate that deal.

Register here for your chance to win tickets to Dave Ramsey’s Smart Money Tour including General Admission tickets, Premier Seating tickets or even the Backstage Experience!