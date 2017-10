You’ll find thrills for the entire family both inside and outside at the Castle of Muskogee Festival. Come into the Village and then choose which events you wish to attend. Meander through the Boardwalk in the woods and behold over 200 inflatables…keep an eye out for faeries and their houses! Great for all ages. Prices, times, and descriptions can be found here!



2017 Festival is Open Fridays and Saturdays



September 29th – October 28th: 6 pm – 10 pm