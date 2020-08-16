Hatch Fest At Reasor’s With KXOJ

Join Katie Rindt and KXOJ at Reasor’s at 11116 S Memorial in Bixby on Saturday from 11AM – 1PM for Hatch Chili Fest! Come bring your table to life with unique Hatch Chili – Infused food available in all departments:
- Grocery: Frozen Hatch Chiles, Red & Green Hatch Chile sauces
- Produce: Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile fresh prepared salsa
- Meat: Hatch Chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken, Hatch Chile ground sausage and more
- Deli: Hatch Chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat and cheeses.
- Bakery: Hatch Chile-spiced cornbread, chile bread, apple pie, and cream cheese Danish
- Floral: Hatch Chile bouquet J
- Plus, much more!
Hatch Chilis are medium spicy peppers and are different than other chiles. They’re typically ROASTED to produce a delicious, SMOKY ENHANCEMENT to all types of recipes. They’re grown only grown ONE place in the ENTIRE WORLD – Hatch Valley, New Mexico… And Reasor’s LOVES bringing them to you!
Safety measures are in place for the roasting event:
- 6’ between each roaster
- Lines clearly marked with 6’ spacing
- Designated drop off / pick up locations
- Safety barriers for roasting areas and more
Reasor’s. Bring Your Table To Life.
