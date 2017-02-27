Approximately 25% of U.S. adults face a diagnosable mental health issue every year and the statistics are the same for believers and non-believers. And, regardless of belief, more than 60% of people encountering a mental health issue turn to the Church first.

The HEART for Mental Health Conference is a compassionate, non-denominational event sharing Hope, Education, Awareness, Resources, and Training with anyone in the Church. And it provides connections to the many Christian resources available in our area.

It’s a day to learn from Christian professionals and ministries who deal daily with individuals and families suffering from mental health issues. You’ll hear testimonies from ministry leaders battling with mental health conditions, and whose lives are testimonies to God’s glory!

The conference also features more than a dozen resource tables from participating speakers, Christian based counselors, recovery programs, and support groups. And there may also be representatives from non-faith based mental health advocacy groups there.

Your $20 registration fee covers the box luncheon and helps conference leaders to get an accurate count of the number of lunches needed.

HEART for Mental Health Conference Speaker Bios

Keynote Speaker: Mary Southerland

Mary Southerland is an author, speaker, and survivor. Women identify with her because she has traveled the road of clinical depression, infertility, adoption, full-time ministry, sexual abuse, chronic physical pain, and the daily stress of life. She has worked “in the trenches” with pastor’s wives and women’s ministry leaders, and her heart’s desire is to encourage women with a message of hope and equip them with practical truths from God’s Word, so they can face every part of their lives with power and purpose.

Mary’s books include, Hope in the Midst of Depression, Sandpaper People, Escaping the Stress Trap, Experiencing God’s Power in Your Ministry, Trusting God and Knowing God by Name. She also writes a weekly online Bible Study which has over 5,000 members, and she’s the founder of Journey Ministry and the Co-founder of Girlfriends in God (a conference ministry for women). Crosswalk.com, the largest Christian website in the world, hosts the daily devotions written by Mary, Sharon Jaynes and Gwen Smith as they touch the lives of over a million subscribers.

Worship and Testimony: Pastor Willie Davis

With over 40 years in music ministry, Willie’s experience covers all aspects of local church and evangelistic ministry. His local church ministry consists of denominational and non-denominational church leadership. His ministry outside the local church grew from traveling in international evangelism and traveling several years worldwide as music director for Christian recording artist, Carman. He is the founder and president of Willie Davis Ministries and although he continues to travel, one of his greatest passions is being the Worship Pastor at St. James Church in Tulsa.

Psychology Panel:

Christian Family Institute (CFI)

Even caring families encounter problems…but healthy families seek solutions.

Christian Family Institute (CFI) has provided professional Christian counseling and therapy services to individuals and families in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area since 1977.

It’s staff members are trained professional counselors holding graduate degrees and post-graduate

specialization. And every member is a committed Christian. For more info, please visit www.cfitulsa.com

Resource Panel:

Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered program for anyone struggling with hurts, habits, or hang-ups. Through Celebrate Recovery they access Christ’s power to overcome issues of anger, grief, alcoholism, guilt and shame, financial loss, divorce, dysfunction families, sexual abuse, drug abuse, eating disorders and many more. January 2017 marks the 15th anniversary of Celebrate Recovery in Oklahoma and Southern Hills Baptist Church was the 1st Celebrate Recovery program in the state!

Bright Tomorrows is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization composed of clergy, mental health professionals, individuals with mental health concerns, and their family members. They are dedicated to reflecting the compassion of Jesus Christ, helping those struggling with mental illness toward a healing-recovery lifestyle. The also assist churches in their mission to better serve those with mental health concerns. Bright Tomorrows is interdenominational in nature, respecting the diversity of faith traditions within the unity of Christianity.

Tim and Nancy Reside left full time ministry in 2001 to join Bright Tomorrows. In 1979, Tim suffered a mental health break due to bipolar disorder. While he continues to struggle with his chronic mental health challenge, he does so successfully with the help of his support team – most importantly, Nancy. Together they share their inspiring and motivating story. It’s one that they live, and as they tell it, bring others insights into strategic, victorious living with mental health issues.

Lance Lang, Hope is Alive: Lance Lang devotes his life to inspiring hope in those suffering from addiction, sharing his own journey from addiction to brokenness to forgiveness. He’s currently the Executive Director of “Hope is Alive”, a non-profit organization devoted to supporting men and women recovering from all types of addictions – including sober living homes for men and women. Hope is Alive recently opened their first Tulsa area sober living home. www.HopeisAlive.net; www.LanceLang.com

Teen Challenge USA works on a holistic model of drug and alcohol recovery. This means that they are concerned with the body, mind, and spirit of those who come to their addiction recovery centers. They endeavor to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well, and spiritually alive. There are more than 200 Teen Challenge centers nationwide and 1200 centers worldwide in over 120 countries.

Medical Panel:

Bill Westmoreland has served several churches as a Presbyterian pastor. He holds a Master of Divinity degree with specialty in pastoral counseling. He became a LCSW and LMFT before developing the OU-Tulsa School of Social Work. At their office, Restore and More (in Jenks, Oklahoma), Bill and his wife Dala have practiced together since the 1980’s, focusing on Body-Mind-Spirit health. .

Dala Jarolim, M.D., FACP, is an internist also boarded in medical oncology. She served on the OU-Tulsa faculty and at the Muskogee VA for many years. Her practice included hospice, pain, and geriatrics, including geropsychiatry. A recent exciting call was to serve First Presbyterian Church in McAlester as the pastor’s wife. She continues to mentor and supervise employer-based clinics throughout Oklahoma.

Debra Schroeder, APRN-CNP, NP-C, FNP, MSN, MS, OBCLC, RLC, Family Nurse Practitioner: Nurse Practitioner Schroeder has more than 30 years of experience in the areas of maternal health, community health, psychiatric health, pediatrics, adult ICU, CCU, and SICU, and is a Master’s level Nutritionist.

Denise Spears Roddy, OD is a board certified optometric physician in Tulsa. Her specialty is restoring vision with medically-necessary contact lenses for those with diseased or injured eyes. In doing so, she restores hope, as much as vision. Dr. Roddy’s family history includes postpartum depression, ADHD, depression, and bipolar disorder. These have all led her to a heart of compassion and awareness of the need for the Church to be more prepared to recognize and support those with mental health issues.