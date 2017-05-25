Jim Glover Auto Family Stand To Honor

Standing for those who have defended our freedoms

Memorial Day serves to remind us of the many who have donned the uniform to defend our nation and our freedoms. However, honoring their sacrifice doesn’t end on the last Monday in May. During the entire month of June, the Jim Glover Auto Family invites you to join them in supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the families of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation.

“We hope that the Tulsa community stands with us to make the biggest difference possible in the lives of local Folds of Honor recipients,” says Jared Glover, Vice President Jim Glover Auto Family.

On Friday May 26 at 10am, the Jim Glover Auto Family is holding a fundraiser at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa, where many area news anchors and local radio personalities will stand for 13 minutes, each one pledging $13 to the Folds of Honor Foundation. Why 13? That number is significant because it represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the family of a fallen soldier.

During the month of June, you can stand as well. Just visit any of the Jim Glover Auto Family locations, pledge $13 to Folds of Honor, and at the end of June they’ll match all donations — up to $50,000! Locations include Jim Glover Chevrolet and Jim Glover Nissan (I-44 and Memorial) and Jim Glover on the River (I-44 and the Arkansas River).

“Less than 1% of our country suits up to defend our freedoms in the United States. Stand To Honor is a great way for the other 99% to show their support in defense of our freedoms and honoring the sacrifices that have been made,” says Major Dan Rooney.

Together let’s stand to honor our Flag, our Fallen and our Future. #tulsastandtohonor

About Folds of Honor:

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor carries forth one noble mission: To provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. The Folds of Honor motto says it best: Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.

See more at: www.foldsofhonor.org/about-us

About Jim Glover Auto Family:

Jim Glover Auto Family is a locally owned automotive group in Tulsa, currently employing 350 people. The original Jim Glover Chevrolet at I-44 and Memorial has been recognized by Chevrolet as the Dealer of the Year for the past 3 years. Jim Glover Nissan (also at I-44 and Memorial) joined the family in Nov 2015, followed by Jim Glover Chevy on the River (I-44 and the Arkansas River) in March 2016. The two Chevy stores now have 156 service bays to meet customers’ service needs and the Nissan dealership is the fastest growing Nissan dealership in the state.

For more information, log onto www.jimglover.com