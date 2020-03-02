KXOJ At Amber Marie & Co.

Join Dave Weston and KXOJ as we broadcast live this Thursday evening from 5p-7p at Amber Marie and Company on the Southeast corner of 91st & Yale next to Arby’s. It’s their spectacular Spring Open House/VIP Night! The doors open at 6pm, and the event goes to 8pm but you can come out early!

The first 50 people in line at the door get a cool swag bag filled with goodies like a $25 Brighton Gift Card, Tyler Candle products and lots more! Plus we’ll have Toby Mac Tickets, OKC Thunder tickets, Food Certificates and more! Shop for Spring & Easter, Meet the product reps, and take advantage of special deals throughout the store! Tour their interior design studio! Amber Marie & Company’s Spring Open House – 2 hours only – see you there!