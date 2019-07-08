KXOJ At Country Club At Woodland Hills

Saturday July 27, You’re invited to a special Grand Unveiling event with a special KXOJ Live Broadcast from 10a-12p with Gary Thompson!

Saturday, July 27 from 11a-2p, join the celebration as the Country Club At Woodland Hills Senior Living Community unveils their beautiful renovation! Tour their newly upgraded designer model, listen to live music, enjoy tasty chef-prepared appetizers, and register for their grand prize giveaway! And while you’re there, check out their state-of-the-art FitCampSM (a revolutionary fitness concept for seniors), and ask about their exclusive rent-lock program! Call 918-940-6807 for details!

About Country Club at Woodland Hills:

Located in South Tulsa, CCWH offers exceptional value in affordable, carefree independent senior living. Everything they do focuses on providing residents the very best! Whether it’s savoring gourmet meals, enjoying fun social events with neighbors, or taking part in wellness activities, Country Club at Woodland Hills Senior Living Community makes it easy for you or loved ones to enjoy the carefree, affordable, all-inclusive lifestyle that you’re looking for. Discover more by clicking here!