KXOJ at Mingo Valley Christian

KXOJ will be broadcasting live this Friday at Mingo Valley Christian from 1 – 3pm. This fast-growing school has a brand new South Tulsa campus where we’ll be celebrating the final day of spirit week including their annual food drive for John 3:16 Mission, which makes Mingo Valley the single largest food contributor to the Mission each year. Listen Friday from 1 – 3pm for all of the fun from Mingo Valley Christian and 94.1 KXOJ.

Find out more about Mingo Valley Christian by clicking here or check them out on Facebook!