IN THE STUDIO:
  • search

KXOJ at Mingo Valley Christian

KXOJ will be broadcasting live this Friday at Mingo Valley Christian from 1 – 3pm. This fast-growing school has a brand new South Tulsa campus where we’ll be celebrating the final day of spirit week including their annual food drive for John 3:16 Mission, which makes Mingo Valley the single largest food contributor to the Mission each year.  Listen Friday from 1 – 3pm for all of the fun from Mingo Valley Christian and 94.1 KXOJ.

Find out more about Mingo Valley Christian by clicking here or check them out on Facebook!

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

Danny Gokey

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 505 Posts
  • 1,419 Followers
  • 140 Following
X