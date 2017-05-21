KXOJ at My Papa’s Barn Antiques

Join Gary and KXOJ live on Saturday from 1-3p at My Papas Barn Antiques at the corner of 81st and Aspen.

Get in on My Papas Barns Gold coin scavenger hunt. Clues are posted every Friday on My Papa¹s Barn Antiques Facebook page and inside the store. The clues lead people to find one gold coin that is hidden somewhere within the store. The person who finds the coin gets 4 old coins, $500 gift card to Harvard Meats and $1,000 in cash. Plus stop by the live broadcast and receive a bonus clue! Not only that, Harvard Meats will be cooking out all day. Up to 70% off from select vendors! Don’t forget to check out My Papas Barn Antiques online auction at mypapasbarn.com. It’s free to list your items there and there’s no fees unless it sells!