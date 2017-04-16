KXOJ at Pepin Plants

April 22 is Earth Day and KXOJ and Pepin Plants want to celebrate with you! Join Heather Miles and KXOJ Saturday from 11-1 as we broadcast live from Pepin Plants in Claremore! We’ll have your chance to win wristbands that will get you into the sold out OUTCRY show and more. Come join the party as local craftsmen and garden experts will be on hand to exhibit their talents and help answer questions you might have about your gardens. At Pepin Plants we like to think of landscaping as sustainable gardening. The right plants in the right place, reduce the need for excess water and nutrients or chemicals. We want to help our customer create a living habitat for bees, butterflies, birds, and everyone to enjoy. 20% OFF all bedding plants, veggies, and herbs to Celebrate EARTH DAY!