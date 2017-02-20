KXOJ at Supercuts

94.1 KXOJ is teaming up with Supercuts to help 9 yr old Beau McKenna (boy who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy) pay for his upcoming surgery and physical therapy. Join Gary and KXOJ Sunday from 1-3p at the Supercuts at 1217 W Will Rogers Blvd in Claremore. Supercuts is asking listeners to come by and 100% of retail sales will go to help Beau and his family. It’s all for an amazing cause and to top it off, when you stop by, sign up with KXOJ for your chance to win tickets to see the Portland Trailblazers on March 7th and Secret Keeper Girl Tickets & more!

Please come help 9 year old Beau