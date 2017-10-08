IN THE STUDIO:
KXOJ at the Tulsa Toy Depot

Store-Front

Join Dave Weston and KXOJ this Sunday from 4-6 at the Tulsa Toy Depot/Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory at 10114 S. Sheridan Road in Tulsa. Bring the whole family for good times featuring an Obstacle Course, Bounce House with slide, basketball, wreaking ball, face painting, toddler play area, Creator of Lux Blox building station, Creater of Cursive Logic with a coloring area, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory treats and more!

Plus you can register to win a pair of tickets to see Kari Jobe!  It’s this Sunday from 4-6p at the Tulsa Toy Depot!

 

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

