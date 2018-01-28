KXOJ At Tulsa RV

If you’re ready for Spring, then we’re in the same boat. Pun INTENDED, because we’ll be at the Tulsa Boat, Sport, & Travel Show this Saturday from 1 to 3PM at Tulsa RV’s booth at River Spirit Expo at the Expo Center. Come see the cool ways Tulsa RV can give you that taste of open road freedom & register to win some OKC Thunder tickets. See you this Saturday from 1 to 3 at the Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show at Tulsa RV’s booth at the Expo with 94.1 KXOJ! Get an early glimpse of what Tulsa RV has to offer at TulsaRV.net.