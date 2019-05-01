KXOJ At Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days brings the vintage experience to you, May 17-19 at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville!

If you love treasure hunting, Then join Katie Rendt and KXOJ on on Saturday 5/18 from 9am-11am at Vintage Market Days. Vintage Market Days has something you can’t live without. You’ll find everything from original artwork, antiques, classic clothing, and jewelry… to home décor, furnishings, seasonal plants and more!

Experience the shopping excitement, sensational foods, and wonderful music set in a whimsical vintage atmosphere at Vintage Market Days. The fun and festivities take place Friday through Sunday, May 17-19 at the Creek County Fairgrounds off historic Route 66 in Kellyville — where vintage never gets old!

Admission to Friday’s Early Buying Event is just $10 – good for re-entry all three days! Saturday & Sunday general admission is only $5, and your children 12 and under get in FREE!

Come discover your décor style and the treasures that await you… atVintage Market Days! For details, visit their website at vintagemarketdays.com and “like” them on Facebook!