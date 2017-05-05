KXOJ The Hearing Doctor

Join Dave and KXOJ on Wednesday from 12-2p at the Hearing Doctor at 521 E. Main St. in Jenks. We’ll have your chance to win admission to the sold out OUTCRY 2017 tour and a pair of custom Bluetooth Music Plugs. KXOJ will be there from 12-2p but the fun starts at 9a with a ribbon cutting ceremony and more! Plus if you LIKE/SHARE/ and send The Hearing Doctor a message on Facebook stating why you or someone you know would benefit from hearing aids they will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of state of the art bluetooth hearing aids and 10% off initial testing services.