MARTIN LUTHER ON TRIAL at the Tulsa performing Arts Center

Lucifer, Hitler, Freud, M.L. King Jr., Pope Francis and Katie Von Bora in a courtroom drama for the ages!

A trial for the soul of Martin Luther … and the prosecutor is the Devil. In the new original play “Martin Luther on Trial,” Luther’s beloved wife Katarina defends him as witnesses — including Adolf Hitler, Sigmund Freud, Rabbi Josel, St. Paul, Martin Luther King Jr. and Pope Francis — take the stand. Even as 2017 marks 500 years since Luther ignited the Protestant Revolt against Rome, he continues to spark intense debate. You be the judge in this witty, provocative exploration of one of history’s most explosive personalities and the religious and political controversies he unleashed.

