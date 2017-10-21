Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch Festival offers a fun-filled, family-friendly experience. Whether it involves taking pictures with your own lil pumpkins at one of the many free photo op areas, or letting your kiddos ride a pony, play in the games tent, or pet some of the fun loving farm animals, we guarantee a fun filled experience for all ages.

The Patch is open daily in October from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from Noon to 7pm.

The Patch is free to attend. Also the 20+ photo op areas are free for the general public. The cost for an activity pass is $8 per child, and includes UNLIMITED activities for the day. Pony rides are a separate charge.

A portion of your pumpkin patch purchase benefits Harvest Church, Ultimate Student Ministries, Hillspring Church, and CORE Student Ministries.

Find out more at SandSpringsPumpkinPatch.com