Mark your calendar for a musical event like no other–monsters making music! Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and all their Sesame Street friends are taking to the stage to share their love of music in Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music! at the Muskogee Civic Center for two performances on March 15, 2017.

When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together!

Like television’s Sesame Street, each Sesame Street Live production features timeless lessons for all ages. Through the razzle-dazzle of this Broadway-quality musical production, children learn about patience, acceptance and teamwork.

