South Tulsa Baptist Car Show

If you love all types of cars join me Gary Thompson this Sunday afternoon at South Tulsa Baptist Church for THE largest car show in the Tulsa area! Come see the 500 show cars, and enjoy free hamburgers & hot dogs, chips and dessert…along with plenty of activities for the kids.

It’s all FREE!! Avoid the lines by registering ON-line at southtulsa-dot-org. Hundreds of cars from classics to new exotics all on display and plenty of fun for the entire family. The event is from 3 to 6 this Sunday and I’ll be there kicking things off with a live broadcast at three o’clock. South Tulsa Baptist Church is at 103rd and Sheridan. We’ll see you Sunday.